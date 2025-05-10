Walton unveils new models of fridge with AI, Iot-based smart features

Centring the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the country’s electronics giant Walton has unveiled seven new models of fridge, designed with AI, Iot-based advanced and innovative features.

New models include an 8-in-1 convertible mode 21.5-inch display smart refrigerator, a tri-door side-by-side smart refrigerator with IoT, AI Doctor features, a reversible door model, a water dispenser bottom and mounted refrigerator, a semi-no-frost refrigerator with digital control display and a slim-designed freezer with digital control display.

Popular actress and Walton Fridge Brand Ambassador Bidya Sinha Mim officially unveiled these new models at a programme titled Walton Mega Launch 2025 held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Thursday.

The event was also attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Additional Managing Director (AMD) and Chief Financial Officer, Md Ziaul Alam, and other senior executives including Deputy Managing Director Mofizur Rahman, Walton Refrigerator Business Coordinator Shahjalal Hossain Limon, and Chief Marketing Officer Zoheb Ahmed.

Walton Refrigerator's CBO, Md Tahasinul Haque, said: “Walton's R&I team has been conducting extensive research to develop the world's newly invented products with advanced technologies and features. As a result of their tireless efforts, we have been able to unveil new refrigerator models with sophisticated and our own invented designs, technologies and features. We will continue such innovative efforts in future.”

He noted that the world’s most advanced smart technologies and features, including AI, IoT are used in new models of Walton refrigerators.

These features are used in the world's advanced fridges. Mentioning it, he added that Bangladesh has entered a new era in the production and marketing of high-tech refrigerators, and Walton showed another unique example in its own technological excellence and capabilities.

Among the news models, the 620-litre capacity Big Display smart refrigerator is included. This model is designed with a 21.5-inch Android display with a very advanced viewing angle and stereo sound system.

Customers will get all the multimedia functions of Android smartphones, including YouTube browsing, online grocery shopping, offline video and audio, internet browsing, selfie camera, weather updates, etc.

It has metal and dual cooling settings inside. The MSO (Matrix Speed ​​Optimisation) plus inverter technology of this refrigerator will automatically ensure the highest cooling performance while ensuring the lowest power consumption with adjustment of outside temperature. The 8-in-1 convertible mode refrigerator will also ensure healthy, fresh food free from viruses and bacteria.

The Iot-based 560-litre capacity new tri-door side by side model refrigerator of Walton is designed with an 'AI Doctor' feature, MSO inverter technology, dual temperature control, holiday, turbo and super mode cooling settings, a three-door smart refrigerator. Walton is the first in Bangladesh to add an artificial intelligence-based AI Doctor feature in fridge production. The ‘AI Doctor’ feature, invented by the team of Walton Research and Innovation (R&I) Centre, can analyse the performance of the Walton Smart fridge automatically.

From the performance data, it can tell what kind of problem is occurring and also predict probable component failure. Then the system will try to heal itself. If it sees no improvement, AI Doctor will notify the nearest service centre with customer's contact.

Then the respective service centre will check the AI Doctor-generated root cause analysis and the service expert will reach at the door of the customer for providing swift after-sales service.

In addition, customers can operate this refrigerator with IoT features from anywhere in the world through smartphones.

Walton’s new model refrigerators also include 343- and 308-litre capacity inverter technology convertible mode reversible door refrigerators, 268-litre water dispenser model refrigerators, 348-litre intelligent inverter technology semi-no frost model refrigerators and 210-litre freezers with slim design digital control display.

Concerned officials noted that customers will be able to purchase Walton’s new models of refrigerators at reasonable prices compared to other brands. The cost of other brands’ big display refrigerators in the market is over Tk3 lakh. Meanwhile, Walton’s Android big display smart refrigerator with a very advanced viewing angle will cost nearly Tk2 lakh.

Customers are getting a year replacement guarantee with a 12-year warranty on the compressor, and a 5-year warranty for after-sales service.