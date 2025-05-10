AB Bank participates in Banker-SME Women Entrepreneur Fair

AB Bank recently participated in a Banker-Women Entrepreneur Conference and Product Showcasing Fair. Leading commercial banks and FIS attended the fair.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, formally inaugurated the fair at as the chief guest. Nurun Nahar, deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank, was present as a special guest.

Later on, the governor visited AB Bank’s stall in the presence of Syed Mizanur Rahman, managing director and CEO of AB Bank.

Senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and AB Bank also attended the program.

The SME and Special Programs Department of Bangladesh Bank has organized the fair to foster women-led enterprises and to create more market opportunities for them.

Two women entrepreneurs display their products at the bank's stall finance by AB Bank.