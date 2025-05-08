Bangladesh April PMI records slower expansion rate

The April reading of the Bangladesh Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined by 8.8 points from the previous month to record a slower expansion rate at 52.9.

This latest PMI reading was attributed to a slower rate of expansion posted by the sectors of manufacturing, construction, and services, whereas the agriculture sector posted a faster expansion rate.

The agriculture sector posted its 7th month of expansion, and at a faster rate.

The sector posted faster expansion rates for the indexes of new business and business activity, whereas the input costs index posted a slower expansion rate.

The employment index reverted to an expansion, and the order backlogs index posted a slower contraction.

The manufacturing sector posted its 8th month of expansion, but at a slower rate.

The sector posted expansion readings for most indexes except for the order backlogs index, which posted a faster contraction rate and had recorded contractions for 9 consecutive months.

The construction sector posted its 5th month of expansion, but at a slower rate.

The sector posted slower expansion readings for the indexes of new business, employment, and input costs.

The construction activity index reverted to an expansion, whereas the order backlogs index posted a faster contraction rate.

The services sector posted its 7th month of expansion, but at a slower rate.

The sector posted slower expansion rates for the indexes of new business, and employment, and input costs whereas the business activity reverted to a contraction.

The order backlogs index posted a faster contraction rate.

In terms of the future business index, faster expansion rates were recorded for the indexes of manufacturing and construction, whereas the agriculture index posted a slower expansion rate.

The services index reverted to an expansion.

The latest PMI readings indicate continued expansion in all key sectors, but at a slower rate. The April PMI is also the lowest since October 2025 when the expansion track commenced. Long stretches of public holidays leading to closure of businesses, early effect of Trump tariff on production of apparel orders, and energy supply hurdles are likely causes of the slower dynamism, said M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO, Policy Exchange Bangladesh.

The PMI is a pioneering initiative that aims to offer timely and accurate insights into the country's economic health to help businesses, investors and policy makers take informed decision.

It was developed by MCCI and Policy Exchange, with support from UK Government and technical support from Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM).