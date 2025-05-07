Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Asiatic Mindshare wins Gold Award at Festival of Media Asia 2025

The award-winning campaign tapped into a uniquely local mobile behavior to create an innovative media format that delivered mutual value to both consumers and the brand

Update : 07 May 2025, 07:56 PM

Asiatic Mindshare has made another history by winning the Gold Award in Best Use of Mobile category at the Festival of Media Asia 2025. 

This marks the first time an agency from Bangladesh has ever won at FOMA, marking a proud moment for the country's advertising and media industry. 

The award-winning campaign tapped into a uniquely local mobile behavior to create an innovative media format that delivered mutual value to both consumers and the brand. 

Designed to overcome infrastructural limitations, the solution helped connect with audiences in hard-to-reach areas, proving how local insight can fuel impactful global-standard innovation. 

The Festival of Media Asia, launched in 2011, is the region’s most prestigious media awards program, recognizing the best work from across Asia Pacific. Known for its rigorous judging process and high-caliber jury, FOMA sets the benchmark for media excellence in the region. 

This win by Asiatic Mindshare highlights the country’s growing presence on the global media stage and reflects the agency’s continued commitment to pushing boundaries through data driven insights and creative media solutions.

Read More

Bangladesh to host first-ever Microsoft Office specialist championship

Blue Solutions partners with OREL IT

Biman Bangladesh Airlines gets new GM for public relations

Prime Bank, BB to train CMSMEs

Bank Asia signs MoU with Bangladesh Bank

Premier Bank opens booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp

Latest News

Govt to import four additional LNG cargoes at 2,800C

BCB monitoring security of Bangladesh players in PSL

'Safe zone in Rakhine will resolve the Rohingya crisis better than a corridor'

Dr Khalilur: India’s push-in effort is inappropriate

Khaleda Zia’s return sparks new pulse in BNP

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x