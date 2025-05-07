Asiatic Mindshare wins Gold Award at Festival of Media Asia 2025

Asiatic Mindshare has made another history by winning the Gold Award in Best Use of Mobile category at the Festival of Media Asia 2025.

This marks the first time an agency from Bangladesh has ever won at FOMA, marking a proud moment for the country's advertising and media industry.

The award-winning campaign tapped into a uniquely local mobile behavior to create an innovative media format that delivered mutual value to both consumers and the brand.

Designed to overcome infrastructural limitations, the solution helped connect with audiences in hard-to-reach areas, proving how local insight can fuel impactful global-standard innovation.

The Festival of Media Asia, launched in 2011, is the region’s most prestigious media awards program, recognizing the best work from across Asia Pacific. Known for its rigorous judging process and high-caliber jury, FOMA sets the benchmark for media excellence in the region.

This win by Asiatic Mindshare highlights the country’s growing presence on the global media stage and reflects the agency’s continued commitment to pushing boundaries through data driven insights and creative media solutions.