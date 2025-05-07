Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Blue Solutions partners with OREL IT

Blue Solutions and OREL IT are committed to accelerating digital progress in South Asia

Update : 07 May 2025, 06:45 PM

Blue Solutions Bangladesh is proud to announce a strategic partnership with OREL IT, a leading global technology solutions provider, to spearhead a new era of digital transformation across South Asia.

This collaboration marks a powerful alignment of global technology expertise with deep local market knowledge. 

Together, Blue Solutions and OREL IT will deliver cutting-edge solutions spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud services, and managed IT operations—all tailored to address the unique challenges and opportunities within the South Asian region.

The joint initiative aims to reshape the region’s digital landscape by introducing innovative, future-ready services that drive operational efficiency, business agility, and long-term value creation.

Together, Blue Solutions and OREL IT are committed to accelerating digital progress in South Asia—empowering businesses, uplifting communities, and promoting technology for good.

Read More

Biman Bangladesh Airlines gets new GM for public relations

Prime Bank, BB to train CMSMEs

Bank Asia signs MoU with Bangladesh Bank

Premier Bank opens booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp

Seminar held in Dhaka to facilitate Korean investment in Bangladesh

Telenor: Identity theft and deepfakes are key concerns in Bangladesh

Latest News

Tarique thanks people for reception given to Khaleda

CA thanks UAE for the investment proposal and smooth visa for Bangladeshis

NCP: Awami League leaders in India plotting to destabilise country amid Ind-Pak tensions

'July Unity' platform demands prosecution, ban of AL by August 5

ATMA seeks fewer cigarette price tiers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x