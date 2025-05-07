Blue Solutions partners with OREL IT

Blue Solutions Bangladesh is proud to announce a strategic partnership with OREL IT, a leading global technology solutions provider, to spearhead a new era of digital transformation across South Asia.

This collaboration marks a powerful alignment of global technology expertise with deep local market knowledge.

Together, Blue Solutions and OREL IT will deliver cutting-edge solutions spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud services, and managed IT operations—all tailored to address the unique challenges and opportunities within the South Asian region.

The joint initiative aims to reshape the region’s digital landscape by introducing innovative, future-ready services that drive operational efficiency, business agility, and long-term value creation.

Together, Blue Solutions and OREL IT are committed to accelerating digital progress in South Asia—empowering businesses, uplifting communities, and promoting technology for good.