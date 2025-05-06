Standard Chartered highlights sustainability initiatives across Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Bangladesh reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to community development and environmental stewardship by announcing the impact of its sustainability initiatives across six core areas: agriculture, education, entrepreneurship, environment, health, and disaster management.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "Our community initiatives are not add-ons to our operations — it is central to who we are and how we serve our communities. At Standard Chartered, we are investing in long-term impact: empowering entrepreneurs, nurturing students, protecting the environment, supporting agriculture, promoting innovation and standing by communities in times of need."

Completed implementation of 11 projects across 23 districts in areas such as crop productivity, aquaculture, apiculture, mechanisation, and agro processing. Funded seven research projects across four universities to drive innovation and resilience in farming.

Supported 1,150,000 individuals through nationwide eye care camps. Provided health care to 50,000 individuals in remote villages with floating hospitals. Trained 118 nurses and established the fourth medical oxygen plant (across four community hospitals).

Some 7,000 youths received skills development training, followed by job placement support through the Futuremakers initiative with UCEP. Established a conference centre and a teacher’s Lounge at Dhaka University’s Institute of Business Administration (IBA). Provided educational essentials for 5,000 students from JAAGO Foundation schools. Empowered over 116,000 youth through access to the Standard Chartered online entrepreneurship learning platform.

Partnered with Khulna Mukti Sheba Sangstha (KMSS) and Bidyanondo Foundation to improve floriculture practices and reduce plastic pollution activities. Launched a five-year initiative to convert 50 hectares of land into mangrove forest, protecting biodiversity and enhancing climate resilience.

Provided emergency flood relief to over 100,000 people across northeastern and southeastern regions and winter clothes to over 10,000 people in northern Bangladesh in recent years. Built 8 plinths across northern char-areas to protect vulnerable communities during flood.

Projects are being monitored and evaluated by third-party assessors to ensure effective implementation and sustainable impact on target communities.

Haor Farmers’ Development & Ensuring Food Security Sunamgonj & Habigonj Project interventions led to a 15.57% increase in average annual agricultural income among beneficiaries, from Tk85,002.70 to Tk98,238.61. Introduced early-maturing rice varieties resulting in a 32.11% increase in yield per decimal. Mechanization decreased time required for threshing by 83.03%, for harvesting by 79.54%, and for cleaning by 71.90%, while cost reductions ranged from 55.40% to 75.53%.

Improving Climate-Impacted Rural Livelihoods through Agricultural Support project in char-areas led to 92% of households reporting improved diet illustrating improved food access. Plinths for habitation were utilised 100% capacity, thereby providing stable habitats and reducing mental stress for 49%. Combining these interventions stimulated a rise in income, with the average monthly household income increasing from Tk7,519 to Tk17,262.

Increase income of beekeepers through safe honey production, processing and marketing intervention led to improvements in honey production by 25.89%, sales volume increase by 13.10% and sales prices by 17.85%. About 70% of beneficiaries noticed an increase in secondary crop production, especially litchi, mango, mustard, and coriander.

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "None of this would be possible without our implementation partners on the ground. Their expertise and ability to engage at the grassroots level across the far fringes of our nation continue to drive our shared mission of inclusive growth."

These initiatives are part of Standard Chartered’s broader strategy to support Bangladesh’s sustainable development, while delivering on the Bank’s brand promise — Here for good.

As Bangladesh’s long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has been deeply embedded in the nation’s growth story for over 120 years. The Bank remains committed to driving commerce, fostering inclusive development, and investing in communities through impactful initiatives that create lasting imapct.