Islami Bank holds view-exchange meeting

Dr Humayon Dar, Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance director general, recently met with Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC's managing director (current charge), Md Omar Faruk Khan, to discuss Islamic Banking and Finance.

Senior executives attended the meeting at Islami Bank Tower, including additional managing directors Md Altaf Hossain and Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder, and deputy managing directors Md Mahboob Alam, Mahmudur Rahman, Md Rafiqul Islam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, Dr M Kamaluddin Jasim, and Md Maksudur Rahman.