MTB elects Rashed Chowdhury as chairman, Dr Arif Dowla as vice chairman

He is a founder trustee and former chairman of the board of trustees of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB)

Update : 03 May 2025, 04:30 PM

Rashed Chowdhury has been elected as the chairman of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB). 

Prior to assuming this role, he was the vice chairman of the Board and the Chairman of the Board Executive Committee of the bank.

Chowdhury is the chairman of ABC Building Products Ltd and Banga Garments Ltd, Director of Associated Builders Corporation Ltd (ABC) and ABC Real Estate Ltd. 

Earlier, he also served as the chairman of the board of directors of MTB from 2014 to 2016. 

He is a founder trustee and former chairman of the board of trustees of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB). 

He is the founding member and past President of Cadet College Club Ltd and a member of the Management Committee of Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital (IIEI&H).

Chowdhury obtained a post-graduate degree from Kingston University, UK. He is also a member of the Chartered Management Institute, UK.

Dr Arif Dowla has been elected as the vice chairman of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB). Before assuming this role, he served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of MTB from January 2012 to February 2014.

Dr Dowla is the managing director of Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Ltd and Stochastic Logic Ltd. He is the Chairman of ACI-CO-RO Bangladesh Ltd. and Vice Chairman of ACI Healthcare Ltd. He is also the Director of various companies under the ACI Group.

He holds a PhD in Mathematics from the University of California, San Diego, US, and is a member of the American Mathematical Society. 

Dr Dowla was honoured as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2009 and currently serves as the Honorary Consul for Belgium in Bangladesh. 

He is also a member of the Board of Governors of the Society for Promotion of Bangladesh Art (SPBA).

The aforementioned decisions were taken at the 320th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank, held on April 30, 2025.

