Uttara Motors launches Bajaj Pulsar F250 with dual-channel ABS in Bangladesh

Uttara Motors Limited, the distributor of Bajaj Auto India in Bangladesh, officially unveiled the all-new Bajaj Pulsar F250 Dual-Channel ABS motorcycle at a ceremony during the Dhaka Motor Show held at ICCB, Bashundhara, Dhaka.

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is powered by a robust 250cc oil-cooled engine that delivers an exhilarating riding experience.

With a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and powerful performance, this model sets a new benchmark in its category.

Designed with a sporty and smart appearance, the bike comes equipped with an LED projector headlamp, adjustable monoshock suspension, tubeless tires (110/70 front and 140/70 rear), Bluetooth connectivity, gear position indicator, and other advanced features—making it a true sports bike.

The engine produces 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque, offering smooth and responsive performance.

It also features a hydraulically operated Dual-Channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with front and rear disc brakes, ensuring maximum safety and control for riders.

To learn more about the Pulsar F250, customers can visit www.bajajauto.com/en-bd or follow the official Facebook page of Pulsar Bangladesh.

For over two decades, the Bajaj Pulsar series has been a pioneer in the global sports motorcycle segment.

Symbolizing continuous evolution in sports biking, the launch of the new Pulsar F250 marks a significant milestone in the sports bike market in Bangladesh.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Matiur Rahman, chairman and managing director of Uttara Motors Limited.

Nayeemur Rahman, director, business planning, along with senior officials from Uttara Motors, biking community members, customers, and well-wishers also attend at the ceremony.

The introductory price of the Bajaj Pulsar F250 is Tk365,000.

As a special offer during the Dhaka Motor Show (May 1-3), customers can avail a cashback of Tk15,000 by booking the F250 at the Uttara Motors pavilion.

With over five decades of leadership in Bangladesh’s automotive industry, Uttara Motors continues to be one of the most reputable and established companies, distributing the most popular and highest-selling Bajaj motorcycles.

Through 15 branch offices and more than 350 3S (Sales, Service, and Spares) dealers nationwide, Uttara Motors ensures accessible and professional after-sales service, from cities to remote villages, supported by authorized service centers and trained mechanics.