Apex Footwear Ltd announces key leadership role changes

Apex Footwear Limited announced key leadership changes which took place in 282nd board meeting on April 23, with Dilip Kajuri promoted to additional managing director (AMD) and Firoze Mohammad to chief executive officer (CEO).

Dilip Kajuri has been a valued member of the Apex Family since 2009.

Over the course of the past sixteen years, he has grown into a key figure within the organization, currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer as well as AMD.

His strong expertise in finance and deep understanding of the industry have been instrumental in the strong and resilient foundation of Apex.

As he embarks on his new role from DMD to AMD, Dilip Kajuri is sure to bring valuable in-depth financial management and regulatory compliance that will help Apex achieve greater operational efficiency, financial strength, and long-term business growth.

And the newly promoted CEO, Firoze Mohammad brings with him extensive experience across various sectors, including the retail industry, sales, and product management.

His industry knowledge, solid track record, and strategic vision will serve as a valuable guide for Apex in achieving its next phase of development goals.

In 2021, Firoze Mohammad joined Apex Family as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

His operational expertise and prudent management have structured the company for sustainable growth over the years.

Now, his promotion to CEO is set to strengthen the momentum of the business further and drive continued progress at Apex in the upcoming days.

Apex Footwear Limited is set to experience a positive turn of events with the recent shift of leadership roles of AMD and the CEO at the company.