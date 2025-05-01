Remittance helps reserves to rise; dollar prices dip

The country's gross reserves have reached $27.411 billion, with a significant remittance and export earnings flow as of April 30.

As per the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual, Sixth Edition (BPM6), the reserve was $22.047 billion on that day, the Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and executive director Arif Hossain Khan confirmed to Dhaka Tribune.

According to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank (BB), remittance inflow reached $2.607 billion, a phenomenal 36.6% year-over-year growth, in the first 29 days of April.

However, the country logged a total of $1.908 billion in remittances during the same period last year.

Data analysis also revealed that expatriates have sent remittances of $24.392 billion during the July 2024 to 29 April 2025 of the current fiscal year, which was only $18.982 billion during the same period of FY24.

Bangladesh Bank officials said that the reserves are rising due to the decrease in money laundering, with a good flow of expatriate income and high growth in exports.

In addition, the dollar exchange rate remaining stable at Tk122 for a long time is also a positive aspect.

They also noted that a record $3.29 billion in remittances came through the banking channel in March, the highest in a single month in the country's history. In this trend, more than $2 billion in remittances have arrived in the country each month of the current fiscal year.

With this heavy flow, Taka is showing some strong positions against the greenback.

Some banks are offering Tk122.50 or less, whereas in mid-April, they were offering rates as high as Tk123 plus to collect remittance.

An official of the treasury branch of a private bank said that as per the central bank's instructions, they are making a maximum profit of Tk1 per dollar.

Experts say the main reason for the decline in the dollar price is the increase in supply. The supply of dollars is now at its best in the last two years.

The head of the treasury of a private bank, seeking anonymity told Dhaka Tribune that demand and supply have always been key factors in the dollar market.

“Considering the last two years, the dollar supply has reached one of its strongest positions now.”

“In addition, the banks had already settled the various dues due to the strong flow of remittances during the Eid month (March), resulting in all the banks having a healthy dollar reserve this month. On the other hand, imports, notably capital machinery, have drastically fallen. Consequently, there is less demand for dollars. These reasons have caused banks to hold more dollars than they did previously, which has caused the exchange rate to decline,” he explains.

According to this treasurer, the remittance buying rate might soon drop to Tk122 if the banks don't act aggressively.