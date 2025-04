Dhaka Bank had distributed special gifts to honoured Hajj Pilgrims and bank officials.

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer, inaugurated the program by handing over a special gift to an honoured customer.

Among others, Mokaram Hossain, SEVP and head of Garments and HM Mostafizur Rahman, SEVP and head of Retail Business Division, were also present at the event.