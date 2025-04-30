Thursday, May 01, 2025

Divisional PPP Conference held in Chittagong to promote regional investment

Panel discussions and networking sessions highlighted the PPP model’s potential in accelerating Chittagong’s development

Update : 30 Apr 2025, 04:23 PM

The Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) hosted the “Divisional PPP Conference Chittagong 2025,” bringing together key government agencies, private investors, and development partners to explore investment opportunities and promote sustainable infrastructure through the PPP model.

Chief guest Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, secretary and CEO of PPPA warmly invited both local and global investors to explore the transformative opportunities emerging under Bangladesh’s robust Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework where government’s steadfast commitment—through streamlined procurement policies, fiscal incentives and institutional support—has made PPPs a powerful engine for infrastructure and economic growth. 

Chittagong stands as a strategic gateway to these ventures and welcomed investors to be a part of this dynamic journey of development and investment. 

The event was chaired by Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Farida Khanom, who stressed the importance of region-focused PPP initiatives.

Senior representatives from the Office of the Divisional Commissioner Chittagong, Chittagong Port Authority, Bangladesh Rubber Board, Chittagong City Corporation, Bangladesh Tea Board, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Roads and Highways Department, Bangladesh Railway, Water Development Board, Public Works Division, Bangladesh Power Development Board, BTCL, BADC, Department of Agricultural Extension, BITID, Forest Division, ICT Division, and Bida were present.

Panel discussions and networking sessions highlighted the PPP model’s potential in accelerating Chittagong’s development.

