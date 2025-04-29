Khulna's Mithun becomes millionaire buying Walton made European ACC brand AC

Mithun Datta, a Jewellery businessman from Khulna, became millionaire after he had purchased renowned European ACC brand air conditioner, made by Walton, under the nonstop millionaire offer of the nationwide ongoing Walton's Digital Campaign Season-22.

On Saturday last, popular film actor and Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan, Walton’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Zoheb Ahmed and Walton Plaza's Chief Sales Executive Wahiduzzaman Tanvir officially handed over a cheque worth Tk10 lakh to Mithun Datta at a program held at Chitrali Sromik Maydan at Khalishpur in Khulna.

In the ongoing Digital Campaign Season-22, customers are offered Tk10 lakh on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, AC, washing machine or BLDC fan from any Walton Plaza or distributor outlet across the country.

In addition, crores of taka sure cashback are also available for customers. Customers will enjoy these benefits until Eid-ul-Azha this year.

Before Mithun Datta, four customers also became millionaires buying Walton fridge under this season.

On April 16 this year, Mithun Datta purchased a 2-ton ACC brand AC worth Tk 95,990 at an instalment from Khalishpur Walton Plaza.

Then his name, mobile number and the model number of the purchased AC are digitally registered.

After a while, he received a message from Walton on his registered mobile number with the notification that he was awarded Tk10 lakh for purchasing AC under the campaign.

Mithun said: "I did not even imagine getting such an amount of money. My family is very happy after winning this award. Walton initiated a special social service under its digital campaign, it is a good step towards the country’s socio-economic development. I would buy land with the money awarded from Walton."

Walton's CMO, Zoheb Ahmed, said that Walton is not only doing business but also trying to make people happy. Nearly 50 customers became millionaires under the Waltons' digital campaign. These financial benefits have changed their lives.

Amin Khan said that Walton is conducting a digital campaign to provide special benefits to customers and encourage them to buy locally made products. Now, Walton is our pride. Along with catering to domestic demands, Walton's products are being exported to 50 countries around the world.

The cheque hand over ceremony was also attended, among others, by Walton Plaza’s Chief Divisional Officer Nurul Islam and Al Mahfuz Khan, Regional Sales Manager Abdul Hannan, Regional Credit Manager Razib Ferdous, Walton AC’s brand manager Khalilur Rahman, AC sales monitoring department’s Shahriar Alam and Khalishpur Walton Plaza Manager Robin Mia.