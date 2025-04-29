Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Toffee to bring Bangla dub of Descendants of the Sun

Viewers can enjoy Descendants of the Sun and thousands of other local and international movies and series with a simple subscription on Toffee

Update : 29 Apr 2025, 05:02 PM

K-drama fans in Bangladesh are in for a treat as Toffee, the country’s leading digital entertainment platform, is set to premiere the Bangla-dubbed version of Descendants of the Sun on Thursday.

Widely regarded as one of the most iconic Korean dramas of all time, Descendants of the Sun holds an impressive IMDB rating of 8.2.

For the first time, viewers will be able to experience this global phenomenon in Bangla, with popular local celebrities Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Irfan Sajjad, and ABM Sumon lending their voices to the characters, offering audiences a richer and more enjoyable viewing experience.

Golam Kibria, Chief Digital Officer (CDO) of Banglalink, said: “At Toffee, we are attuned to what our audience wants and loves. The growing K-drama fanbase in Bangladesh clearly reflects a strong demand for Bangla-dubbed international content. By expanding our Korean drama library, we are committed to making world-class entertainment even more accessible and enjoyable for local viewers.”

Viewers can enjoy Descendants of the Sun and thousands of other local and international movies and series with a simple subscription on Toffee.

With a collection of over 2,000 titles, Toffee continues to be a go-to destination for those looking for quality entertainment, now with even more options in their native language.

