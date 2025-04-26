Chhaya wins Supernova Challenge at Gitex Asia

Chhaya Technologies Ltd has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Supernova Challenge, the flagship startup competition at Gitex Asia.

Chhaya secured first place and a $50,000 prize, rising to the top among standout startups from across Asia, Europe and North America.

Organized as part of Gitex Asia—the region’s premier technology and innovation expo—the Supernova Challenge brings together emerging startups with breakthrough potential to pitch before a global panel of investors and industry experts.

Chhaya’s winning pitch showcased its unique solution to a critical and often overlooked problem: the lack of accessible, transparent and hassle-free insurance for everyday Bangladeshis.

Its digital micro-insurance platform is already reaching thousands in Bangladesh, and is now expanding to serve Bangladeshi communities around the world.

The victory at Gitex Asia marks a significant milestone in Chhaya’s mission to make insurance simple, inclusive and meaningful for communities that have traditionally been excluded from formal financial services. With this international recognition, the company is now preparing to scale its presence both within and beyond Bangladesh.

Chhaya is part of the Iterative and Accelerating Asia portfolios and has achieved strong early traction, including regulatory approval in Bangladesh and consistent double-digit monthly growth.

Its win at Gitex Asia reflects not only its current impact, but also its vision to become a global solution provider—starting with Bangladeshis, and eventually reaching broader communities worldwide.