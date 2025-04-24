Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 423rd board meeting

The 423rd Board meeting of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC was held on Thursday.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Khwaja Shahriar presided over the meeting.

The overall business performance of the Bank was reviewed and several policy decisions were taken at the meeting.

Directors of the bank, Md Shahin Ul Islam, Md. Abdul Wadud, Dr Mohammed Abu Eusuf, Mohammad Asraful Hassan FCA, Managing Director (Current Charge) Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Company Secretary (acting) Mohammad Moniruzzaman FCA and Senior Executives of the Bank were present at the meeting.