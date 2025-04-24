Bangladeshi cybersecurity startup Axiler to participate in Gitex Asia

Axiler, a Bangladeshi cybersecurity startup, is participating in the international tech event Gitex Asia 2025 as a finalist in both the Gitex Universe Pitch Competition and the Supernova Challenge.

Gitex Asia, taking place from April 23 to 25 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, marks the regional expansion of the Gitex Global series. This year's event has brought together over 700 tech companies, 400 startups and digital promotion agencies, and 250 investors from more than 60 countries, according to a press release.

In the event, Axiler is showcasing its automated cybersecurity solution aimed at simplifying digital defence for businesses of all sizes, states the press release. The startup's key features include real-time security updates during software development, region-specific compliance tools, and adaptable cloud security.

As per the press release, Gitex Asia 2025 is highlighting eight major themes: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud and connectivity, quantum computing, health tech and biotech, green tech and smart cities, startups and investors, and SMEs and deep tech. The event is expected to promote regional innovation and international collaboration across the tech startup sector.