Pubali Bank Securities holds 15th AGM

Md Abdur Razzak Mondal, chairman, board of directors of Pubali Bank Securities Limited, presided over the meeting

Update : 23 Apr 2025, 04:45 PM

The 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pubali Bank Securities Limited was held at Bank’s head office board room through hybrid method (physical presence and virtual platform) on Tuesday. 

Md Abdur Razzak Mondal, chairman, board of directors of Pubali Bank Securities Limited, presided over the meeting. 

Directors of Pubali Bank Securities Limited- Habibur Rahman, Mustafa Ahmed, Shahinuzzaman Yaqub, Runa Fowzia Hafiz, Ahmed ‍Salah Sater, Ayesha Farha Chowdhury, Azizur Rahman, Asif A. Choudhury, Nadir Ahmed, Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury, Mohammad Ali and Managing Director of Pubali Bank Securities Limited Mohammed Ahsan Ullah & General Manager Md. Shah Alam were present at the AGM. 

Mohammad Liton Miah, general manager and CFO of Pubali Bank was also present.

