NCC Bank launches Freelancer Account

NCC Bank has introduced a new banking product called “Freelancer Account” to support freelancers.

This account is designed to provide financial solutions that empower freelancers and contribute to financial inclusion in the national economy.

The “NCC Freelancer Account” comes with attractive features, aimed at meeting the specific needs of freelancers.

Chairman of the bank Md Nurun Newaz Salim, chairman of the executive committee Khairul Alam Chaklader, director Syed Asif Nizamuddin, independent director & chairman of the audit committee Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, and Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin launched this new “Freelancer Account” Banking product recently at the Palace Luxury Resort at Habiganj, Sylhet on the occasion of Annual Business Conference-2025.

Deputy managing directors, head of business & branches along with head of different divisions heads of NCC Bank PLC were also present at the launching ceremony.

Chairman of the bank Md Nurun Newaz Salim recognized the crucial role freelancers play in Bangladesh’s socio-economic landscape.

His emphasized supporting the financial growth and entrepreneurial development of freelancers with customized products. These services, especially the foreign currency account options, could provide freelancers with more flexibility and opportunities to manage international payments and earnings.

Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin shared that the freelancing sector is flourishing and contributing significantly to the country’s economy.

With 650,000 freelancers contributing to the tech industry and adding around $1 billion annually, it’s clear that this sector is vital for economic growth. The launch of the “NCC Freelancer Account” is a fantastic step in supporting these professionals, he added.

Offering benefits like personal loans and credit card facilities can help them meet their financial needs, allowing them to continue growing in their careers, he also said.