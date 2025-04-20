Union Bank holds its 28th board meeting

The 28th Board Meeting of the newly formed board of the directors of Union Bank PLC was held at the bank’s head office on Sunday.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, Md Fariduddin Ahmed, presided over the meeting.

Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee Md Humayun Kabir, Chairman of the Audit Committee Sheikh Zahidul Islam, FCA, independent directors Dr Md Shahidul Islam Zahid, Mohammad Saiful Alam and Managing Director and CEO of the bank Humayun Kabir were present in the meeting.

Deputy Managing Directors Shafiuddin Ahmed, Md Jahangir Alam and Mohammad Iqbal attended the meeting on the occasion.

In the meeting, special importance was laid on increasing the bank’s business, deposit, remittance collection and investment.