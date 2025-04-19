Castrol appoints Rock Energy as automotive aftermarket distributor in Bangladesh

Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, has appointed Rock Energy Limited as its exclusive distributor for the automotive aftermarket in Bangladesh.

This move is aimed at strengthening Castrol’s reach and making its products more accessible to consumers across the country.

Castrol has been a part of the Bangladesh market since 2001. Over the years, the brand has built a strong presence.

This new association with Rock Energy marks a key step forward.

A subsidiary of one of Bangladesh’s fastest-growing business conglomerates, Rock Energy, brings over three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector and a deep understanding of the country’s energy landscape.

“With Rock Energy, we intend to expand our direct distribution footprint, deepen engagement with customers, and drive differentiated growth for the Castrol brand in Bangladesh,” said Kedar Lele, vice president, South Asia.

“We are confident this association will help us scale up in 2025 and deliver enhanced value through improved customer service and localised marketing initiatives.”

Tanzeem Chowdhury, managing director of Rock Energy Limited, added: “We are proud to associate with Castrol, one of the most trusted lubricant brands in the world. This collaboration will allow us to bring premium-quality products to more consumers and strengthen our presence in the energy value chain.”

Rock Energy will focus on retail aftermarket distribution and expansion of Castrol-branded independent workshops across Bangladesh.

This alliance is designed to unlock new growth opportunities and bring Castrol’s high-performance products closer to more consumers across Bangladesh.