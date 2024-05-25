Sunday, May 26, 2024

KSRM introduces pension scheme for its personnel

KSRM has become the first industrial group in the country to bring its officers and employees under the pension scheme

Update : 25 May 2024, 10:55 PM

KSRM, one of the leading steel manufacturers of the country, introduced the national pension scheme for its officials and employees on Saturday.

On this occasion, a program was jointly organized by the Sitakunda Upazila Administration and the industrial group.

Through this, KSRM has become the first industrial group in the country to bring its officers and employees under the pension scheme.

Agreeing to the proposal of Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) KM Rafiqul Islam, KSRM Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Shahriar Jahan Rahat took this initiative.

Around 1,000 officers and employees of KSRM Steel Plant at Sitakunda have come under the pension scheme. Other officers and employees will be brought under this program gradually.

As part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR), the KSRM authority will pay the first installment of the pension scheme for the all staff.

UNO KM Rafiqul Islam, KSRM Director (Plant) Commodore (Retd) MS Karib, Deputy General Manager (HR & Administration) Md Wahiduzzaman and Media Advisor Mizanul Islam inspected the activities at the program, among others.

Addressing the event, UNO Rafiqul said the financial support provided by the KSRM authorities to launch the pension scheme for the officers and employees will set an example across the country.

The initiative has paved the way for ensuring the financial security of the company staff, said the UNO.

Besides, the officials and employees of the KSRM have come under the universal pension scheme as the first industrial group in the country, he added.

KSRM DMD Shahriar Jahan Rahat said: "We work as a partner of the government in any people-friendly activity. The National Pension Scheme announced by the Prime Minister is one of the government's welfare activities.”

KSRM will also be a partner in all such activities in the future, he added.

