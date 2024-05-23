Thursday, May 23, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NJ Diamonds brings vibrant luxury jewelry to Bangladesh

NJ Diamonds, founded by Noorjahan Abdullah & Labiba Abdullah, are set to redefine luxury with its youthful and vibrant approach

Update : 23 May 2024, 02:58 PM

NJ Diamonds, a new luxury jewelry brand, has officially launched in the capital at Banani road 11.

The event was a glittering affair, attended by top influencers and industry elites, marking a significant milestone for the Bangladesh jewelry market. 

NJ Diamonds, founded by Noorjahan Abdullah & Labiba Abdullah, are set to redefine luxury with its youthful and vibrant approach.

Noorjahan, currently pursuing her studies at the University of Cambridge, UK, has already made a mark by completing her bachelor's degree from the prestigious University College London (UCL).

Her academic achievements and passion for design have seamlessly blended to create a brand that stands out for its innovative and elegant jewelry pieces.

The launch event was graced by the presence of actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, who had the honor of cutting the ribbon to officially open the NJ Diamonds store.

Over 20 prominent influencers from various fields also attended, adding to the event's glamour and excitement.

Noorjahan Abdullah expressed her excitement and vision for NJ Diamonds: "Our brand is all about celebrating individuality and elegance. We aim to offer jewelry that resonates with the youth while maintaining the luxurious craftsmanship that NJ Diamonds is committed to. This is just the beginning of our journey, and we are thrilled to share our passion with the people of Bangladesh."

The NJ Diamonds collection features a wide range of meticulously crafted pieces, from timeless classics to contemporary designs, catering to the diverse tastes of modern consumers.

The brand emphasizes quality, with each piece being designed to perfection, ensuring that every customer feels special and unique.

The launch of NJ Diamonds marks a significant addition to the luxury market in Bangladesh, promising to bring fresh, innovative designs that cater to a discerning clientele.

The brand's focus on youth and vibrancy, combined with Noorjahan Abdullah & Labiba Abdullah's vision, sets NJ Diamonds apart as a beacon of elegance and sophistication.

Read More

Maldives bans hiring workers from Bangladesh

Shrinking transparency, rising losses: Is Bangladesh's banking sector at risk?

Govt debt to go up in the next two fiscal years

What to expect from FY25 budget

BB: High inflation reducing forex reserves

MTB inks deal with IPDC Finance

Latest News

Gold price sees drop

WBC Belt Fight comes to Bangladesh Saturday

Policy dialogue stresses need for active Parliamentarians’ caucus on disability in SMART Bangladesh

PM Hasina says she rejected proposal for airbase

Raisi buried after dying in helicopter crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x