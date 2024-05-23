NJ Diamonds brings vibrant luxury jewelry to Bangladesh

NJ Diamonds, a new luxury jewelry brand, has officially launched in the capital at Banani road 11.

The event was a glittering affair, attended by top influencers and industry elites, marking a significant milestone for the Bangladesh jewelry market.

NJ Diamonds, founded by Noorjahan Abdullah & Labiba Abdullah, are set to redefine luxury with its youthful and vibrant approach.

Noorjahan, currently pursuing her studies at the University of Cambridge, UK, has already made a mark by completing her bachelor's degree from the prestigious University College London (UCL).

Her academic achievements and passion for design have seamlessly blended to create a brand that stands out for its innovative and elegant jewelry pieces.

The launch event was graced by the presence of actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, who had the honor of cutting the ribbon to officially open the NJ Diamonds store.

Over 20 prominent influencers from various fields also attended, adding to the event's glamour and excitement.

Noorjahan Abdullah expressed her excitement and vision for NJ Diamonds: "Our brand is all about celebrating individuality and elegance. We aim to offer jewelry that resonates with the youth while maintaining the luxurious craftsmanship that NJ Diamonds is committed to. This is just the beginning of our journey, and we are thrilled to share our passion with the people of Bangladesh."

The NJ Diamonds collection features a wide range of meticulously crafted pieces, from timeless classics to contemporary designs, catering to the diverse tastes of modern consumers.

The brand emphasizes quality, with each piece being designed to perfection, ensuring that every customer feels special and unique.

The launch of NJ Diamonds marks a significant addition to the luxury market in Bangladesh, promising to bring fresh, innovative designs that cater to a discerning clientele.

The brand's focus on youth and vibrancy, combined with Noorjahan Abdullah & Labiba Abdullah's vision, sets NJ Diamonds apart as a beacon of elegance and sophistication.