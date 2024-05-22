Bangladesh team travels for Huawei's global ICT competition

After winning in the regional phase of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-24, the Bangladesh team is going to China to participate in the global round.

This group of three students of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) left Dhaka for China.

The students are Shuvam Agarwala, Rakesh Kar and Md. Mazharul Islam from the RUET Computer Science and Engineering Department.

Earlier, the team secured third position in the Asia Pacific (APAC) round of the Huawei ICT Competition in Jakarta, Indonesia, competing against 6,400 students from 14 countries.

Following this round, they are going to participate in the final stage in Shenzhen, China.

More than 520 students and 170 teachers from 40 countries are participating in this final phase.

This final phase is a team competition with 174 teams, who will compete in four different tracks, namely network track, cloud track, computing track and innovation track. Bangladesh will compete with 51 other teams on the network track.

In addition to the competition, the participants will get the opportunity to participate in technology and cultural exchange programs, visit Huawei's research and development center and headquarters, and learn about Chinese heritage in this six-day tour.

Li Zongsheng, board member, Huawei South Asia, shared: “From Huawei, we arrange various initiatives for talent development among students of Bangladesh. Huawei ICT Competition is one of them. Since the inception, it has gained popularity worldwide among students in a very short time. I am very happy to see that Bangladeshi students have reached the global finals with flying colors."

Prof Engr Md Jahangir Alam, vice-chancellor, Ruet, said: “In this global competition of Huawei, students have already got the opportunity to increase their knowledge and skills. I congratulate all the students who enrolled in this competition and I am very happy to see my students in the final stage where they will be competing with other participants from many countries. I hope that RUET team will shine in this final stage."

Huawei launched the Huawei ICT Competition last October in Bangladesh for the second time with the aim of building a strong ICT ecosystem in the country.

More than 1000 students from 25 universities participated in this competition.

This is the largest offline global final since the first Huawei ICT Competition.