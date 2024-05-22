USTDA, CdNet to boost Bangladesh's 5G internet with Bagha-1

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has awarded a feasibility study grant to Bangladeshi telecom company CdNet Communications Ltd (CdNet) for the development of the Bangladesh International Submarine Cable, known as Bagha-1.

This initiative aims to expand reliable internet connectivity across Bangladesh.

The Bagha-1 subsea cable is expected to significantly increase internet capacity and improve quality for both urban and rural areas. This development promises to enhance secured high-speed internet connectivity throughout the country.

Florida-based APTelecom LLC has been selected by CdNet to conduct the feasibility study. This study will play a crucial role in assessing various options and identifying the most strategic path for deploying a trusted subsea cable system in Bangladesh.

The agreement for this study was signed by USTDA and CdNet during the sixth Indo-Pacific Business Forum held in Manila.

USTDA Director Enoh T Ebong highlighted the agency's broader strategy in the region: "Across the Indo-Pacific, USTDA is building a portfolio of subsea cable projects with partners like CdNet who are committed to expanding their countries' broadband capacity through trusted subsea fibre optic cable systems."

CdNet Director Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat emphasized the potential impact of Bagha-1: "Bagha-1 would help bolster Bangladesh's reliable and trusted connectivity to the world and unlock opportunities for emerging digital services, including 5G services, international data centres, and international hyperscalers."

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas underscored the importance of the USTDA's study: "USTDA's feasibility study will lay the groundwork for improved internet access and quality for the people of Bangladesh."

The Bagha-1 project represents a significant step forward in enhancing Bangladesh's digital infrastructure. With improved internet capacity and quality, the country stands to benefit from advanced digital services and better connectivity on a global scale.