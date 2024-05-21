Govt to procure 11m litres soybean oil, 30,000 tons fertilizer

The government on Tuesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 11 million litres of soybean oil and 30,000 tons of fertilizer to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approval came from the 12th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year held on Tuesday at the Cabinet Division conference room with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan said that the day's meeting approved a total of 10 proposals.

He said following a proposal from the Ministry of Industries, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tons of bulk granular urea fertilizer under the 8th lot under state-level agreement in the current fiscal year (FY24) from Fertiglobe Distribution Ltd, UAE with around Tk95.70 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $271.50.

In response to a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure some 11 million litres of soybean oil under local Open Tender Method (OTM) from Super Oil Refinery Limited with around Tk182.40 crore where per litre soybean oil would cost Tk152.45.

Mahmudul said the day's CCGP meeting approved a proposal from the Local Government Division under which a package (W-4) under the "Modernization of City Street Light System at Different Areas Under Chattogram City Corporation" being implemented by Chattogram City Corporation with Indian soft-term Line of Credit-3 has been awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited (SPCPL), Maharashtra, India with around Tk258.60 crore.

He said the meeting approved two separate proposals from the Power Division for the Lot-1 and Lot-2 of the modernization and capacity enhancement of BPDB's power distribution system (Dhaka and Mymensingh Divisions).

Under the Lot-1, some 57.5 kilometre 11kv underground cable would be erected with Tk43.81 crore by the Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable Co Ltd, China while under the Lot-2, some 83 kilometre 33kv underground cable would be set up with Tk68.16 crore by the BRB Cable Industries Ltd, Kushtia, Bangladesh.

Following two other separate proposals from the Power Division, some 63,178 SPC Poles will be procured under a package from the Confidence Infrastructure Limited JV with Contech Construction Ltd, Dada Engineering Limited and Poles and Concrete Limited with around Tk213.10 crore under the project for Modernization and capacity enhancement of BPDB's power distribution system (Dhaka and Mymensingh Divisions).

In another package under the same project, some 63,178 SPC poles will be procured from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited, Gazipur, Bangladesh with around Tk212.97 crore.

Mahmudul said the day's CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Local Government Division under which the road from Rayerbazar Sluice Gate to Iron Bridge on the Inner Circular Ring Road would be upgraded with around Tk804.75 crore by the National Development Engineers Ltd.

The meeting also approved one proposal each from the Secondary and Higher Education Division and the Local Government Division.