Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Experts: Steel prices to rise in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's steel sector annually needs six million tonnes of scrap steel, where imports meet 90% of the demand 

Update : 15 May 2024, 04:33 PM

Globally steel raw material prices are stable now, but Bangladesh will have to spend higher for its import because of the US dollar rate hike after launch of the crawling peg system, experts said on Tuesday.

Despite the stable international rates, the import cost of scrap steel will increase in Bangladesh as US dollar prices have increased substantially in the country, said Abhijeet Mahanta, marketing and sales director for South Asia at Atlas Commodities in India.

He spoke at a session of the fourth Bangladesh International Trade Summit 2024 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.

Bigmint, a platform for price reporting, market intelligence and consulting for commodities of India, organized the summit.

Bangladesh's steel sector annually needs six million tonnes of scrap steel, where imports meet 90% of the demand and the rest come from the local market, the industry insiders said.

The growing demand has also created a supply shortage of scrap steel, said Salehin Musfique Sadaf, director of GPH Ispat Bangladesh.

India annually imports 70 million tonnes of scraps to meet its national demand of around 90 million tonnes, said Ranjit Kumar, head of sponge iron trading at Tata International of India.

The global prices of scrap steel may increase in the days to come, but Bangladesh would not face any scarcity of such raw materials thanks to its geographical location, he said.

Zain Nathani, managing director of Nathani Group of Companies in India, moderated the session of the two-day summit, which ended on Wednesday.

Read More

Sony-Rangs launches Eid-ul-Azha campaign

BFTI holds meeting on potentials of light engineering sector

BB refutes Indian media report of new forex reserve heist

BAT Bangladesh earnings dip amid sales decline

SBK Tech invests $7.1m in 6 Bangladeshi startups

OnePlus officially hits Bangladesh market

Latest News

Sony-Rangs launches Eid-ul-Azha campaign

India downplays US sanctions threat over Iran port deal

Donald Lu: Visited Bangladesh to rebuild trust

BFTI holds meeting on potentials of light engineering sector

BB refutes Indian media report of new forex reserve heist

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x