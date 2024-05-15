OnePlus officially hits Bangladesh market

OnePlus, a global leader in smartphone technology, has finally made its official entry into the Bangladeshi smartphone market through a grand launch.

It was held on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, where the brand unveiled its first-ever smartphone made in Bangladesh - Nord N30 SE 5G.

This official entrance also brings OnePlus’ exceptional after-sales services, ensuring a reliable and trustworthy support system for all users across the country.

OnePlus Bangladesh will also offer free repair services for any vertical line issues on the displays of global version smartphones, regardless of the warranty status.

In the first stage, there will be 35 after-sales service locations (22 service centers, 13 service points) all over Bangladesh.

Additionally, OnePlus Bangladesh will provide a 7-day smartphone replacement warranty and 12-month smartphone service for the global version of its products.

Md Rubait Ferdous Chowdhury, after-sales service director, OnePlus Bangladesh, added: “We understand the importance of reliable after-sales service. Our initiative to offer free repair services for the vertical line issues on the displays to global version smartphones is part of our pledge to ensure that every OnePlus user in the country has a positive experience.”

Marking the beginning of OnePlus’ local production, OnePlus launched their first-ever smartphone made in Bangladesh – the bigger, louder, and faster OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G.

This new device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Platform and houses a large 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging.

Beginning with the first locally produced model Nord N30 SE 5G, OnePlus is progressively introducing a diverse portfolio of 5G smartphones made in Bangladesh.

The device will be available for pre-order starting from today and in stores from May 22 at a price of Tk15,999 (4GB RAM/128GB ROM variant).

OnePlus also announced a Welcome Offer that includes a raffle draw, providing a chance to purchase the device at only Tk30, win OnePlus Nord Buds 2, or a T-shirt.

Menk Wang, OnePlus Bangladesh CEO, said: “At OnePlus, our mission has always been to share the best technology with the world, and the launch in Bangladesh is a significant step towards making that vision a reality. By introducing our ecosystem of products and establishing local production, we are bringing our leading technology directly to the users, along with the ultimate price experience.”

Further enhancing users’ digital lifestyle, the launch also welcomed their IoT products from OnePlus ecosystem, including OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Pad 2, and more.