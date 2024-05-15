Adidas unveils maiden flagship store in Bangladesh

Following a highly anticipated arrival, the doors to the new adidas flagship store in Dhaka's Gulshan have officially opened.

The opening of the new adidas flagship store was held on May 11.

This landmark occasion marks the brand's significant entry into the Bangladeshi market, facilitated by DBL Group.

This occasion was graced by guests, including the board of directors and other officials from DBL Group.

With a retail footprint of 4,000 sq ft, the flagship store offers a carefully curated selection of timeless adidas originals apparel.

This section caters to individuals who desire a harmonious blend of comfort and sophisticated style.

From iconic streetwear classics to trend-setting pieces, patrons can discover the ideal ensemble to express their individuality in any setting.

The state-of-the-art store represents a dedicated space for discerning athletes and enthusiasts seeking to elevate their active lifestyles and everyday wardrobes.

As a globally recognized leader in the sporting goods industry, adidas boasts a rich history of groundbreaking innovation.

This unwavering commitment extends to the new flagship store, offering a testament to the brand's dedication to empowering style-enthusiasts of all levels.

Patrons can now experience this legacy firsthand, entering a space where unparalleled passion seamlessly intersects with peak performance.

The adidas flagship store in Gulshan is no longer a future vision, but a vibrant reality to help you achieve your goals in style, whether you're a seasoned athlete or a fitness newcomer.