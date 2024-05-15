Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Adidas unveils maiden flagship store in Bangladesh

With a retail footprint of 4,000 sq ft, the flagship store offers a carefully curated selection of timeless adidas originals apparel

Update : 15 May 2024, 12:21 PM

Following a highly anticipated arrival, the doors to the new adidas flagship store in Dhaka's Gulshan have officially opened.

The opening of the new adidas flagship store was held on May 11.

This landmark occasion marks the brand's significant entry into the Bangladeshi market, facilitated by DBL Group.

This occasion was graced by guests, including the board of directors and other officials from DBL Group.

With a retail footprint of 4,000 sq ft, the flagship store offers a carefully curated selection of timeless adidas originals apparel.

This section caters to individuals who desire a harmonious blend of comfort and sophisticated style.

From iconic streetwear classics to trend-setting pieces, patrons can discover the ideal ensemble to express their individuality in any setting.

The state-of-the-art store represents a dedicated space for discerning athletes and enthusiasts seeking to elevate their active lifestyles and everyday wardrobes.

As a globally recognized leader in the sporting goods industry, adidas boasts a rich history of groundbreaking innovation.

This unwavering commitment extends to the new flagship store, offering a testament to the brand's dedication to empowering style-enthusiasts of all levels.

Patrons can now experience this legacy firsthand, entering a space where unparalleled passion seamlessly intersects with peak performance.

The adidas flagship store in Gulshan is no longer a future vision, but a vibrant reality to help you achieve your goals in style, whether you're a seasoned athlete or a fitness newcomer.

Read More

upay agents win meet and greet with cricket icon Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Berger to enhance student welfare, academic infrastructure in IBA

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd holds 26th AGM

Brac Bank gets $50m long term debt facility from BII

Prime Bank Investment spotlights BD's stock market opportunities

Available forex reserves fall below $13B mark

Latest News

PM Hasina urges UN: Ensure basic health services to all Palestinians

Students assaulted for taking photos of tree felling in Cuet

UPDF enforces half-day road blockade in Khagrachari, Rangamati

Foreign Minister: Bangladesh underscores importance of advancing inter-generational equity

Study: Summer 2023 was the hottest in 2,000 year

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x