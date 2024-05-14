Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
INVESTMENT ROADSHOW IN SINGAPORE

Prime Bank Investment spotlights BD's stock market opportunities

The event took place on Saturday, May 11 at Novotel Singapore

Update : 14 May 2024, 07:04 PM

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) hosted the ‘’Investment Roadshow Singapore 2024," to empower remittance earners and unlock the country's potential in the capital market.

The event took place on Saturday, May 11 at Novotel Singapore. 

Powered by PrimeInvest Probashi, a discretionary stock market investment solution for Remitters, the event garnered attention with the presence of Md Tauhedul Islam, High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Singapore, Mohammad Shahriar Sidddiqui, director, Bangladesh Bank, president of Singapore Bangladesh Society, president of Bangladesh Business Chamber in Singapore, president of Bangladeshi Marine Community in Singapore, Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO, Prime Bank Investment Ltd, Mohammed Samiullah, executive director and CEO of Prime Exchange Co. Pte, Singapore, and other officials and valued guests were present in the roadshow. 

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment, presented the remarkable development witnessed in the economy and infrastructure of Bangladesh in last decade.

Acknowledging the significant contribution of remittances to the economy being the 7th largest remittance earner globally, Tayub underscored the importance of harnessing these funds effectively.

He highlighted the diverse investment opportunities available for remittance earners, showcasing avenues for them to maximize their financial potential and contribute further to the economic growth of the nation.

“PrimeInvest Probashi is crafted for individuals residing and working abroad, entrusting us with their hard-earned remittances. With a seasoned investment management committee leading the charge, we pledge to safeguard and nurture their investments, endeavoring to deliver attractive returns over the long term. Leveraging our state-of-the-art online investment platform, seamless access to information through the PrimeInvest Portal, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, we assure a world-class investment experience," he added.

Md Tauhedul Islam, high commissioner of Bangladesh in Singapore said: “PBIL has launched PrimeInvest Probashi, a tailored stock market investment solution for those who live outside Bangladesh. He highlighted the challenges individuals face when investing their money and stressed the critical importance of trust in financial institutions. Investment Banks like PBIL need to inspire confidence in expatriates, both white and blue collar, encouraging them to invest their funds with global standard wealth management services."

Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, director of Bangladesh Bank, praised this effort by PBIL for launching PrimeInvest Probashi, the discretionary product suite tailored specifically for remittance earners.

He urged individuals to send remittances through formal channels, emphasizing their pivotal role in contributing to the economic development of the country.

