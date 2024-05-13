Educationist Ashraf Ul Alam passes away

Ashraf Ul Alam of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, US, passed away on March 18 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

Born in Bangladesh, Alam attended Dhaka University and graduated with a Master’s degree in Biochemistry.

He earned his PhD from Texas A&M University and did postdoctoral research at Baylor College of Medicine.

He served as a professor at Dhaka University and later at Elizabeth City State University till his retirement.

His commitment to teaching touched the lives of many students over the years.

Alam had a curious mind. He was interested in anything from upholstery to painting and everything in between.

His passion for gardening was unparalleled. Family and friends will miss the native Bangladeshi vegetables from his garden.

In recent years, he has written and published several books of short stories, poems, and nursery rhymes.

Alam is survived by his wife Bilquis Ara Alam; his son Enver Alam; and his grandchild Angelina Alam.

He was preceded in death by his parents Anis Uddin Ahmed and Meher Ara Ahmed, and four siblings.

His loved ones are deeply saddened by his loss but also grateful that he lived a life full of love, purpose, and wonder.