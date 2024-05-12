Sunday, May 12, 2024

Kutubuddin Ahmed, Tanvir Ahmed accorded CIPs for 2022

Leading industrialist Kutubuddin Ahmed recognized as CIP since 1991 while Tanvir Ahmed became youngest CIP in the country in 2014

Update : 12 May 2024, 03:24 PM

Kutubuddin Ahmed and Tanvir Ahmed, chairman and managing Director of Envoy Legacy, Envoy Textiles, Sheltech Group, and Green Textile respectively, were recognized as commercially important persons (CIP) for the year 2022.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to their impressive leadership and outstanding contributions to the economy of Bangladesh.

Leading industrialist Kutubuddin Ahmed has been recognized as a CIP since 1991 while Tanvir Ahmed became the youngest CIP in the country in 2014.

Till now both leading entrepreneurs received the CIP status every year for outstanding contribution to export and trade.

Tanvir Ahmed received the CIP award for himself and on behalf of Kutubuddin Ahmed on Thursday at Hotel Radisson Blu Water Garden from State Minister of Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu.

