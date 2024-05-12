Second Arka fashion week starts on June 13

The Arka fashion week is gearing up again with its signature marketplace showcasing young talent from Bangladesh from June 13-16. The organizers Azra Mahmood, Tahsin N Choudhury, Aumia Khundkar, Afshan Sattar, Shifa Mamoon, Nawshin Khair, Sk Saifur Rahman, Mehruz Munir and Zarin Rashid have returned to deliver Bangladesh's most awaited fashion week.

On May 11, with the organizers present, a press conference was hosted to answer this year's aim and unique theme rooted in local artisan work. This year's theme is inspired by Tangail sarees, and local designs and includes three main attractions.

First of all the marketplace where you can buy clothes, the design lab where you can paint your own canvas, and lastly the runway which would include exclusive showcases of brands and designers.

The press conference sheds more light on what the purpose of the marketplace is. The marketplace comprises individuals who have existing outlets or e-commerce platforms.

With around 70 applicants, the team has selected those who want to learn more about their consumers and interact with them to sell and understand consumers' demands.

Organizer and Chief Marketing Officer Tahsin N Choudhury, said this marketplace will be “bringing all the designers under one roof and making sure it's exportable as well.”

These entrepreneurs and brands are all engaging in fashion, fashion accessories, and related products manufactured in Bangladesh.

A fundamental principle upheld by these brands in the Marketplace is sustainability. This fashion week would also focus on sustainability as often Bangladeshi garments are dependent on imported goods.

Choudhury said: “We encourage locally made products and discourage imported fabric”. By doing so, the core Bangladeshi supply chain is sustained.

Further expanding on sustainable business models, Organizer Shifa Mamoon explains that :”By democratizing the fashion industry in Bangladesh the ARKA fashion week aims to transition Bangladesh into a global fashion hub”.

They aim to democratize the fashion industry by expanding beyond the residents of Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara and engage newer entrepreneurs’ by giving them a platform to appeal to the masses.

The founder, Asad Sattar pointed out that while there are “made in Bangladesh tags” in very rare cases there are “designed in Bangladesh” tags attached to it.

This is part of a global supply chain which keeps Bangladesh in a low value added sector whereas the designing and marketing roles are taken on by larger retailers.

Asad points out that while the absence of the major retailers like H&M keeps them competitive, Bangladeshi entrepreneurs need to be able to build themselves up to meet the quality demands of a growing consumer base.

As Asad begs the question "Made in Bangladesh but why not designed in Bangladesh?” He also highlights the importance of retaining our own identity so we don't lose out to bigger retail giants like H&M and Zara.

Sattar said: "We are trying to incorporate our Bangladeshi identity which is what the Tangail project is about". Organizer Safur Rahman further expands on this by: "Our aim is to create a dictionary with Tangails motifs".

Other than the marketplace, the design lab this year is an interactive method of engaging the audience. They can buy a canvas which can be a t-shirt or hat, tote bag or scarf which can then be imprinted with signature Bangladeshi styles with the next 7 stations. For instance, block printing, screen printing, hand-paint, patchwork, different forms of embellishments and appliqués, etc.

The runway Curated by Azra Mahmood, Mehruz Munir, Nawshin Khair and Zarin Rashid, would include new models and designers from the design institute. This would serve as a great platform for new artists and students to start their foray into the fashion industry.

What's different this year is an exhibition that would include an exhibition and seminar. Tahsin mentions: “We want to introduce seminars where there is an open dialogue- anything related to fashion- fabric, fashion journalism”.

Tune in for the Akra Fashion week being held from June 13th to 16th from 11 am to 10 pm. The week will proudly display Bangladeshi clothes to promote our culture with locally made and designed fashion and more.