Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Private sector sees decline in short-term foreign loans in March, steadies at $11B

This trend has persisted since December, when short-term foreign loans were at $11.79 billion, marking a decline from previous months

Update : 09 May 2024, 11:00 AM

Private sector short-term foreign borrowing in Bangladesh saw a slight decline in March, falling to $11.04 billion from $11.07 billion in February and $11.25 billion in January, according to Bangladesh Bank data. 

This trend has persisted since December, when short-term foreign loans were at $11.79 billion, marking a decline from previous months. Buyer’s credit also dropped to $5.69 billion in March, down from $5.77 billion in February.

Banking experts attribute this decrease to businesses prioritizing debt repayment over new borrowing, citing challenges in securing new foreign loans and a cautious approach from foreign institutions. 

Despite the declining trend, short-term foreign borrowing has stabilized around $11 billion for the past three months. Debt servicing also decreased, dropping to $1.93 billion in February from $3.11 billion in December. Other indicators of foreign borrowing, including deferred payments and foreign back-to-back LC, also saw declines in March compared to February.

Bangladesh's external debts surpassed $100 billion by the end of December 2023, up from $98 billion in June 2023. Experts warned that this rapid increase in foreign debt could strain the country's finances, emphasizing the need for prudent resource management and sustainable economic development to reduce reliance on foreign borrowing.

The depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar has exacerbated the situation, making interest payments on foreign loans more expensive. According to International Monetary Fund guidelines, Bangladesh's gross foreign exchange reserves dropped to $19.9 billion on May 2. 

However, import payments for the July-February period of the financial year 2023-24 decreased by 15.36% compared to the same period in the previous financial year, reaching $40.88 billion. 

This decline can be attributed to various government and central bank initiatives aimed at reducing imports, particularly of luxury goods.

Topics:

Foreign InvestmentBangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA)
Read More

FICCI 60 years celebration and Investment Expo rescheduled on November 19

Experts: Bangladesh fails to attract desired FDI due to global economic turmoil

Brac Bank, BIDA to provide one stop banking service to foreign investors

Are foreign investors losing faith in the stock market?

FBCCI President urges Canadian companies to invest in Bangladesh’s waste management

25% offshore investment opportunity draws applause, but also caution

Latest News

DORP, Helvetas Bangladesh to combat climate challenges, enhance livelihoods in Bagerhat

A closer look at Asus's latest laptop lineup in Bangladesh

Tips for creating more space in your Google Drive

Myanmar conflict: Movement, fishing restrictions leave Naf River jetty deserted

Bangladesh received investment proposals worth Tk33,806C in Q1

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x