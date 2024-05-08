Job opportunities for Stem students will outgrow other disciplines in next decade

Scope of job opportunities for students who pass science, technology, engineering and math (Stem) will be more than in other disciplines in the next decade.

According to data from the US-based Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) 2019-2029, employment scope for STEM graduates will increase by 8% by 2029.

Although employment facilities for Bangladeshi Stem degree holders have increased due to the growth of IT, access to employment for women in this field is much less than men, it said.

In Bangladesh, women’s portion in STEM is only 14%, which is indicative of gender discrimination along with workplace discrimination. It is considered as the major obstacle to achieving inclusive economic development.

In Bangladesh, the underrepresentation of women in Stem fields is a significant challenge, with only 14% female participation in such roles.

This gap not only reflects gender disparities in education and the workforce but also impacts the country’s potential for inclusive economic development.

There are mainly four challenges in this regard. These are: men-women discriminatory social attitude and pressure of expectation, no major example as a role model for women passing these subjects, no gender-related employment policy in most of institutions and if few institutions have these there is problem regarding its full implementation, and inadequate facilities for women at work places and security problem for them.

This was disclosed at the launching ceremony of a study titled "SheSTEM Business Case" in the capital on Wednesday

The event was organized in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, by the country's top five organizations: Lightcastle Partners, 10 Minute School, a2i, Policy Exchange Bangladesh, and DevLearn.

On behalf of SheSTEM, a survey was conducted among 700 students, faculty members and alumni from January to March this year.

According to the study, there may be a 3.7% rise regarding job facilities for graduates from other disciplines in 2019-29.

But women’s representation in Stem professions is less worldwide though there is a possibility for them.

There are 28% women graduates in engineering and 22% in artificial intelligence. Despite expansion in the technology sector worldwide, women’s participation in this sector is less than one-third percent.

In the case of Bangladesh, this rate is less than 1.5%.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and IT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP attended as chief guest while Kingdom of the Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Irma Van Dueren as special guest.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: "Today marks an important milestone as we embrace our country's Vision 2041, focusing on transforming Bangladesh into a 'Smart Bangladesh.' This vision is not just about economic growth but about fostering a smart society and smart economy where every citizen, especially women, plays a vital role."

Meenara Khondker, Business Consultant, LightCastle Partners, moderated the event.

Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, Additional Secretary & Project Director of a2i, ICT Division; Ashim Rahman, Business Development Advisor of Netherlands Embassy in Dhaka; Dr. Mahmuda Naznin, Professor of Computer Science and Technology of BUET; Masrur Reaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Policy Exchange Bangladesh; Farhana Hossain Shammu, Academy Lead of Grameenphone; Bijon Islam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LightCastle Partners; Ameera Fairooz, business consultant of LightCastle Partners, and others also spoke at the event.

SheSTEM is a consortium-driven project aimed at creating skills on science and technology for women and paving the way for their employment.

It holds advocacy on enhancing skills for women at different universities and expansion of their employment facilities.

The SheSTEM Programme, supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and in collaboration with 10 Minute School, a2i, DevLearn Consulting, LightCastle Partners, and Policy Exchange Bangladesh, aims to address the issue of women by fostering skills, engagement, and inclusion in STEM careers among university students.