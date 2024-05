Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, the leading paint solutions provider, announced the captain of the Bangladesh Men’s National Cricket Team, Najmul Hossain Shanto as its brand ambassador.

Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer of Berger Paints Limited, attended the signing ceremony.

In this exciting role, Shanto will be integral to Berger's dynamic campaigns, engagement sessions, and promotional activities, adding his charm and magic to the brand's initiatives.