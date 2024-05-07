Banglalink further strengthens its award-winning 4G network

Banglalink, the country’s leading digital service provider, is set to elevate connectivity in Bangladesh by phasing out 3G services and enhancing 4G quality and speed through the reallocation of network resources.

On May 5, Banglalink became the first mobile network operator in the country to phase out 3G services nationwide.

This move underscores the company’s dedication to ensuring 'Best 4G for all' and reinforces its leadership in driving digitalization across the country.

The comprehensive transition to advanced 4G technology holds the promise of delivering heightened speed, enhanced reliability, and increased accessibility for Banglalink customers.

As a customer-centric operator, Banglalink has consistently prioritized maximizing its investment by embracing advanced 4G services and phasing out 3G since 2021.

This strategic decision is backed by its parent company, VEON, and informed by insights from other global markets where Veon operates.

Furthermore, as part of its ongoing network modernization and optimization efforts, Banglalink has recently announced several new contracts with industry leading technology companies.

These collaborations will extend the reach of Banglalink's fastest 4G network, recognized by the Ookla Speedtest Award for four consecutive years, to more customers across Bangladesh.

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, said: “As a Digital Operator, our goal is to deliver seamless connectivity and innovative services to our customers. By reallocating more resources to 4G, we will take the customer experience to new heights. As pioneers in this successful transition, we look forward to enhancing our customers' 4G experiences and accelerating our journey towards the 'Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041,' supported by modernized infrastructure and state-of-the-art digital services with high-quality speed.”

Recently, Banglalink has doubled its network capacity to ensure superior speed and coverage across the country.

With the enhanced network, and the state-of-the-art Toffee platform, the company is set to exclusively stream six ICC events slated for 2024 and 2025 including all 71 men's and 95 women's matches, featuring teams from 20 nations.