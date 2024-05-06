Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ADB gets $1.42bn net income allocation from ordinary capital resources in 2023

Of the 2023 net income, $1.005 billion will be allocated to ADB’s ordinary reserve to support the bank’s capital growth and provide an earnings base to generate income

Update : 06 May 2024, 06:39 PM

The board of governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Sunday approved the bank’s 2023 financial statements and a $1.42 billion net income allocation from its ordinary capital resources, the highest in ADB’s history.

Of the 2023 net income, $1.005 billion will be allocated to ADB’s ordinary reserve to support the bank’s capital growth and provide an earnings base to generate income.

Also, $292.5 million will be allocated to the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries; $110 million to Technical Assistance Special Fund, which provides technical assistance grants to borrowing members to help prepare projects and undertake technical or policy studies; and $15 million to the Asian Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which provides immediate post-disaster grants to developing member countries for restoring lifesaving services.

Allocable net income is defined as net income after appropriation of guarantee fees to the special reserve and certain adjustments reported in the cumulative revaluation adjustments account.

On May 3, donors and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to a replenishment of $5 billion for ADB’s Asian Development Fund (ADF) 14 and Technical Assistance Special Fund (TASF) 8.

The commitment was made during ADB’s 57th annual meeting.

The ADF is ADB’s largest source of grants for operations in its poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries and is replenished every 4 years.

ADF 14, marking the 13th replenishment since the fund’s establishment, will support grant operations during 2025ÂÂÂ-2028. 

The ADF 14 replenishment is about 22% higher than the $4.1 billion available in ADF 13, and will provide eligible ADB members with the largest-ever volume of ADF grants.

TASF 8 will provide grants that help prepare projects, build capacity, and provide technical or policy advice.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.

Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members - 49 from the region.

Read More

Minister in Parliament: Ilish production now exceeds 571,000 tons

National Bank to inject Tk4,000C to tackle liquidity crisis, recover from bad loans

BB governor hints market-based interest, exchange rates in the offing

Private credit growth surges in March

BB restructures NBL board again

Smart rate fetching high profit for banks despite criticism

Latest News

Sundarbans fire: Committee formed to assess biodiversity loss

Minister in Parliament: Ilish production now exceeds 571,000 tons

Student protests against Israel's offensive in Gaza spread

Macron presses China’s Xi to halt Ukraine war, agree fair trade

Awami League to invite BNP to attend its platinum jubilee celebration

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x