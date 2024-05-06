Mercedes-Benz launches widest EV lineup in Bangladesh

Rancon Motors Limited the official distributor of Mercedes-Benz has launched six different models of Mercedes-Benz EQ Lineup in Bangladesh.

On this occasion, a grand ceremony was organized at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) recently.

There was a daylong motorshow featuring both modern and classic cars from Mercedes-Benz followed by a concert featuring Warfaze, Nemesis and Pritom.

The EQ lineup was launched in a separate gala event in the presence of prominent opinion leaders and business tycoons of the country.

The cars were unveiled with a dramatic laser show followed by a fashion show featuring live music by Nemesis and Xefer.

Group Managing Director Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Divisional Director Imran Zaman Khan, and CEO Redwanul Zia were present in the ceremony.

The four SUV and two Sedan models launched during the event are: EQS 450 4matic SUV, EQS 450+ Sedan, EQE 350+ SUV, EQE 53 AMG SUV, EQE 350+ Sedan and EQB.

Imran Zaman Khan said in his speech: "EVs are the future of the automotive industry. Mercedes-Benz Bangladesh, in collaboration with Genex Infrastructure Ltd, is working to develop a nationwide charging station network."

A total of 7 charging stations are currently live in Dhaka, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet with a projection of 21 stations by end of Q2 2024, he added..

Mercedes-Benz is the latest addition to join the EV revolution in Bangladesh following other brands like Audi, BMW and BYD.

With the total of six new EV models offered by Mercedes-Benz, it is currently offering consumers the widest EV model range to choose from.