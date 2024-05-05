Production of locally made mobile phones went up in February

Mobile phone manufacturing in the country saw an increase in February, marking a rise of 255,000 units, compared with that in the previous month.

In February, the total production of mobile phones in the country reached 2.15 million units, according to data of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

Earlier in November 2023, the total number of local mobile phone production saw an increase, reaching 2.43 million units compared with that of 2.35 million units in October 2023.

Compared to November, the local production of mobile phones witnessed consecutive fall in December 2023 and January 2024, with the number of production standing at 2.11 million units and 1.89 million units respectively.

Of the 2.15 million units manufactured in February, 1.22 million featured 2G technology, while 922,000 were equipped with 4G technology and 2,660 were 5G technology-enabled.

The production of 5G technology-enabled mobile phones saw a marginal decline in February, compared with that of 2,680 such units produced in January.

The second generation phones, also known as feature phones, accounted for 56.93% of the total units manufactured in February, while smartphones constituted 43.07%.

However, the number of locally made smartphones saw a significant increase, to 43.07% of the total mobile phone production in February, compared with that of 18.80% in January.

Of the 1.89 million units manufactured in January, 1.54 million featured 2G technology, while 353,000 were equipped with 4G technology and 2,687 were 5G technology-enabled.

In January, feature phones held 81.20% of the total production, while smartphones constituted 18.80%

According to the BTRC data, there has been no production of 3G mobile phones in the country since January 2023.

The import of mobile phones also witnessed a decline in February, by 2,210 units, after a decrease of 4,959 units in the previous month.

The number of imported mobile phones was 2,840 units in February while 5,050 mobile phones were imported in the previous month.

Out of the 2,840 units imported in February, all were 5G technology-enabled.

No feature phones were imported in the month.