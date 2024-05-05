Energypac celebrates ‘World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024’

Energypac Power Generation PLC celebrated ‘World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024’ recently in alignment with the theme of this year’s International Workers Day ‘Ensuring Safe and Healthy Work in a Changing Climate’.

Elaborate programs were organized to observe the day with due solemnity.

Special briefings, rallies, and photo sessions were held at all the factories of Energypac -- Energypac Industrial Park located in Gazipur, G-Gas LPG Mother Plant in Khulna and G-Gas Satellite Plant-101 in Rupganj.

Through these activities, the company reaffirmed its commitment to fostering secure and healthy work environments amidst evolving climatic conditions.

Energypac has always been very conscious about the safety and health of its employees.

That is why it keeps arranging health campaigns from time to time to make sure that the employees feel inspired to put in their best efforts while being physically and mentally fit.

Safety measures of highest standards are also followed in all its factories for the prevention of occupational hazards.

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation PLC, said: “Energypac always puts emphasis on safety, health, and environmental sustainability. It gets reflected in all of our endeavors as well. Even in the days to come, we will be focusing on initiatives vital to ensuring fundamental right of all workers to work in a safe and healthy environment.”