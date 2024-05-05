Akij Ceramics launches exclusive showroom in Companiganj

Akij Ceramics, the leading brand in the ceramic tiles industry in Bangladesh, has opened another exclusive showroom in Companiganj.

Consecutively five times best brand award & Super Brand award winner, Akij Ceramics has proved itself the best in Bangladesh being always one step ahead with newness and quality.

Moreover, this brand’s assuredness of the “Promise of Perfection” has got the most perfect match with clientele in Bangladesh.

As the consequence of being close to the customers, Akij Ceramics has inaugurated an exclusive business associate showroom “M/S Dudh Mia Traders” on Saturday.

This outlet is located at Ruhul Amin Plaza, Brahmanbaria Road, Companiganj, Muradnagar, Comilla.

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, director, operations AkijBashir Group cut the ribbon for inception.

Along with the senior officials from Akij Ceramics, general manager (sales) from Akij Ceramics Mohammed Ashraful Haque, head of marketing of AkijBashir Group Md Shahriar Zaman, head of sales Rosa Bishwajit Paul and proprietor of “M/S Dudh Mia Traders” Md. Ruhul Amin were also present.

Arranging product display with the tiles of exceptional size variations and recent-most designs, this showroom will provide the customers the level best services.

New-fangled furniture and display tools have created the perfect environment to give the best live experience in these spacious showrooms.

Akij Ceramics has already initiated more than 110 “State of the Art” level own and business associate showrooms all over Bangladesh.

In terms of the numbers of showroom, Akij Ceramics is also the biggest tiles manufacturing and distribution companies and brand in Bangladesh.

In the continuation of the journey of flawless support and services, Akij Ceramics has set another footstep by inaugurating this new showroom at Companiganj.