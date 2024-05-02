Foreign investment dropped by 16% in 2023

The inflow of net foreign direct investment (FDI) declined by 16% year-on-year last calendar year due to various factors, such as investment uncertainties during an election year and a volatile forex situation.

According to central bank data, Bangladesh received $3 billion in net FDI last year, compared to $3.48 billion in 2022.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the highest amount of $614 million arrived from the United Kingdom in 2023, accompanied by significant investments from countries like the Netherlands, the US, China, South Korea, Norway, and Singapore.

The net FDI inflow in 2023 consisted of $2.21 billion, or 73%, from reinvested earnings.

This indicates that the main source of FDI for the country is the reinvestment of returns from existing foreign investments.

Additionally, equity capital inflows reached a four-year low of $705 million.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the textile and apparel sector attracted the largest investment of $591 million in 2023.

Additionally, significant investments were made in sectors such as banking, power, gas, petroleum, and food.