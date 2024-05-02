RMG Sustainability Council discusses issues affecting industry

A town hall meeting of the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) was held at a BGMEA Complex in Dhaka to exchange views on various issues related to RSC.

Chaired by BGMEA President SM Mannan (Kochi), the meeting was attended by BGMEA Senior Vice-President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice-President Arshad Jamal (Dipu), Vice-President (Finance) Md Nasir Uddin, Vice-President and RSC Director Miran Ali, Vice-President Abdullah Hil Rakib, Vice-President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Directors Anowar Hossain (Manik), Mesbah Uddin Khan, Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Md Nurul Islam, and Saifuddin Siddiquie Sagar.

BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem, President of the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) and RSC Co-Chair Amirul Haque Amin, RSC Director Nafis-Ud-Doula and Joachim Jütte-Overmeyer of CSR Fashion were also present at the meeting.

Representatives from RSC-enlisted garment factories, alongside high-ranking officials, department heads, and senior case handlers, also took part in the meeting held on April 30.

Central to the discussions was the activities and progress of the RSC, with a focus on implementing remediation measures across factories to uphold workplace safety standards.

Attendees actively exchanged their views and insights, addressing queries about different RSC related issues and reinforcing the RSC’s unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of safety and compliance within the ready-made garment industry of Bangladesh.

BGMEA president SM Mannan (Kochi) commended RMG entrepreneurs for their substantial investments in enhancing workplace safety, underscoring Bangladesh's emergence as a global benchmark for safe and sustainable practices in the industry.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Bangladesh's RMG sector to sustaining the momentum achieved in safety advancements over the past 11 years.

The RSC, a private initiative of the Bangladesh industry, global brands and global and local Bangladeshi trade unions, serves as a safety monitoring body in the RMG sector in Bangladesh.