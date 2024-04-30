BGAPMEA polls: Oikko Parishad to work on Smart UP services, timely collection of dues

The leader of the Oikko Parishad panel Al Shahriar Ahmed, announced plans to establish a cell dedicated to providing UP services digitally and to advocate for extending its validity from one year to three years if his panel is elected in the upcoming BGAPMEA election for the 2024–26 tenure.

He unveiled this initiative as part of a comprehensive 23-point manifesto during the introduction ceremony of the Oikko Parishad director candidates on Monday night.

Nipa Group Managing Director and Member of Parliament, Md Khosru Chowdhury, disclosed the names of the candidates. 33 years after its establishment, the Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), the apex body for the backward linkage sector of the apparel industry, is set to hold elections on May 11.

The program featured notable figures such as former Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Siddiqur Rahman, former president and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem, former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Jahangir Alam, DBL Group Vice Chairman MA Rahim Feroz, BGMEA Director Rajiv Chowdhury, Abrar Hossain Sayem, former President of BGAPMEA Abdul Kadir Khan, Shofiullah Chowdhury, Rafez Alam, Mondol Group Director Asadur Rahman Sikder, and other general members of the apex body.

Shahriar, also the Managing Director of Adzi Trims, said: "We will focus on the development of the accessory and packaging sector if voters support our panel. BGMEA benefits from a three-year validity for the UD issue, and if elected, we will strive to extend the UP validity from one year to three years. Additionally, we will establish a dedicated cell to provide smart UP support to our members."

He further outlined plans to establish another cell that will collaborate with the central bank to ensure timely collections from buyers, and to initiate the registration of three bigha lands in Purbachal for the establishment of a packaging institute.

“We will create a sustainable bonding and work jointly with the BGMEA and BKMEA as well as the commerce and industry ministry to tackle the accessories sector crisis,” he added.

As a chief guest, BGMEA former President and Bangladesh Awami League central committee Industry and Commerce secretary Siddiqur Rahman wishes voters to cast votes in favour of the Oikko Parishad panel to move forward the association.

BGMEA President Kochi said that he will jointly work with the upcoming BGAPMEA board as the apparel sector is highly dependent on accessories and packaging.