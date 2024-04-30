ERF, Pran launch media award

Pran, the pioneer in country’s agro-processing sector and Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF) have jointly introduced first ever ‘ERF-Pran Media Award’.

The award will recognize the journalists for their valuable reports on the agro-processing sector in the country.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at ERF office of the capital’s Purana Paltan on Tuesday.

ERF-Pran Media Award-2024 will be presented in three categories- print, online and television.

Seven journalists will be honored for their reports submitted from May to July 31, following a thorough evaluation by a five-member jury board.

The award committee has urged journalists to submit report focusing various aspects of the agriculture sector, such as modern farming systems, agriculture product marketing, good agriculture practices and integrated farming, the expansion of the sector for the benefit of agriculture and farmers.

Additionally, the committee encouraged to cover topics like the business landscape of the agro-processing sector, opportunities, challenges, new investment, employment generation, social impact, supply chain, exports, and future prospects.

Addressing the program, Refayet Ullah Mirdha, president of ERF said, “Agro-processing sector is very significant topic for reporting. The report on the sector has positive impact on farmers, businesses, and the overall economy of the country.”

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran-RFL Group said, “Agro-processing sector is a potential sector in contributing the economic development of the nation. With proper guidance, the sector could become major player in exports following the success of the readymade garments industry. Journalists, who are making report regularly on the agro-processing sector are playing important role to move forward this sector.”

Abul Kashem, General Secretary of ERF, executive members of ERF, Touhiduzzaman, assistant general manager (public relations) of Pran-RFL Group and high officials of the group were also present at the program.