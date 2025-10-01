Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

US, UK announce fresh aid commitment of $96m to Rohingyas

The US announced a new donation of $60 million, and the UK a donation of $36 million

File image of Rohingya Camp. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 09:46 AM

The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) announced a fresh aid commitment of $96 million in the first-ever High-Level Conference on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar at the UN headquarters on Tuesday. 

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam revealed this information in a post shared on his verified Facebook account. 

He said the US announced a new donation of $60 million, and the UK a donation of $36 million.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus spoke at the 'Opening Session of the High-Level Conference on the Situation of the Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar' at the United Nations Headquarters.

Emphasising the Rohingya repatriation as the “only peaceful solution” to the protracted Rohingya crisis, he proposed seven-point actions, including devising a practical roadmap for safe and dignified return of Rohingyas with reasonable stabilisation of Rakhine.

“As funding declines, the only peaceful option is to begin their repatriation,” he said.

Topics:

Muhammad Yunus
Read More

CA Yunus leaves New York for home

Yunus to UN envoy: Rohingya repatriation ‘only solution’

Prof Yunus, UNHCR chief push for justice, new resources for Rohingya

Shafiqul: Seeing ‘well-orchestrated move’ to foil polls, make it questionable

Yunus: Without education, refugee youth risk radicalization

Prof Yunus: Some want me to stay for 50 years

Latest News

Philippines quake kills 60 as injured overwhelm hospitals

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

CA Yunus leaves New York for home

Uncertainty shrouds Dhaka airport third terminal

Real Madrid thrash Kairat with Mbappe hat-trick

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x