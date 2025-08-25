Prof Yunus places 7-point roadmap for Rohingya repatriation

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Monday placed a seven-point proposal, seeking collective efforts to chart a practical roadmap for the speedy, safe, dignified, voluntary and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to their homes in Rakhine.

"We must not be held hostage to mere rhetoric. The time for action is now," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the Stakeholders’ Dialogue in Cox’s Bazar.

Prof Yunus said it is not only Bangladesh’s responsibility but also that of the international community to share the burden of the Rohingya crisis, reflect on possible solutions, and play an active role in implementing them.

He stressed that the Rohingya issue and its sustainable resolution must remain on the global agenda as the displaced community needs support until they return home.

During the last Ramadan in March this year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Prof Yunus joined more than 100,000 Rohingyas in an Iftar in Cox’s Bazar. Prof Yunus warned it would be a "historic blunder" to wait until the very last Rohingya leaves Rakhine.

He described the fearful and shattered eyes of Rohingya men and women who arrived in Bangladesh with horrific stories of systematic persecution, denial of nationality, forced deportation, mass killings, rape, inhuman torture, and arson attacks.

"That is why, in 2017 and even before that, Bangladesh opened its border to the Rohingya in a humanitarian gesture to save their lives despite resource and capacity constraints," he said.

"We clearly heard Rohingyas’ keen desire to return home as soon as possible," he added.

The special session, part of the three-day international conference, began at 11am and called for joint efforts to ensure sustainable peace in Myanmar and the region, dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas, and addressing challenges on multiple fronts.

A one-minute silence was observed marking "Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day," while a documentary on the crisis was also screened.

Speaking at the event, High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman urged concrete international action to ensure safe and dignified repatriation.

"We need to continue what we are doing," Khalilur Rahman said.

Adviser for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Faruk-e-Azam, Bir Protik, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, and UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations Raouf Mazou also spoke.

Seven proposals

Right to Return: Ensure Rohingyas’ speedy, safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation to Rakhine without delay.





Sustained Aid: Donors must fill gaps in the 2025–26 Joint Response Plan and guarantee long-term funding.





End Violence: Myanmar authorities and the Arakan Army must stop attacks, ensure Rohingya security, prevent new outflows, and allow IDPs to return home.





Dialogue: Establish a platform for inclusive dialogue to reduce tensions, restore rights, and promote reconciliation.





Global and Regional Role: Asean, neighbours, and the international community must foster peace, stability, and combat cross-border crimes.





Oppose Ethnic Cleansing: Stakeholders must stand firmly against ethnic cleansing and calibrate relations with Myanmar and conflict parties.





Accountability: Strengthen ICJ and ICC processes, implement ICJ measures, and deliver justice for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Prof Yunus said the Rohingya crisis emanated from Myanmar and the solution must also lie there.

"All parties must act to end the crisis with greater resolve without any further delay," he said. "Your solidarity with the Rohingya voice could be a beacon of hope for them in reversing their marginalization and persecution as the starting point of their return to their homeland."

"Let us all join hands and pronounce our determination to contribute to their dignified return, ensuring justice and accountability," the Chief Adviser added.

He recalled that at last year’s UN General Assembly, he made a three-point proposition to address the Rohingya crisis. In recognition of that call, the High-Level Conference was envisaged for this year’s General Assembly.

"I hope this dialogue in Cox’s Bazar will contribute substantially to the conference in New York in shaping a roadmap for an expedited and permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis," he said.

Prof Yunus reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to a sustainable solution.

"This dialogue is aimed at amplifying your voice in rolling out a roadmap towards early, voluntary and sustainable return to your homeland," he said.

On the 8th Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day, Prof Yunus reminded the international community of the mass displacement in August 2017, when around 800,000 Rohingyas crossed into Bangladesh within weeks to save their lives.

"Unfortunately, the barbaric attack and persecution still persist. Hence, we see fresh arrivals at our doorsteps even today," he said.

"On this fateful day, it is our moral responsibility to take the right side of history and stop the armed actors from carrying out their horrible design of ethnic cleansing of the entire Rohingya populace," he added.

Prof Yunus also expressed gratitude to the people of Bangladesh, especially the host community in Cox’s Bazar, for their "tremendous sacrifices" in the last eight years.

"The impact on the economy, resources, environment, society and governance has been huge. I thank our host community and the people of Bangladesh for their wholehearted support and enormous sacrifices for the Rohingya," he said.

Bangladesh now hosts 1.3 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas, making Cox’s Bazar the world’s largest refugee camp. Each year, around 32,000 babies are born in the camps.

Meanwhile, fewer than 500,000 Rohingyas remain in Myanmar. "This shows that due to continued persecution, Rohingyas are still leaving Myanmar," Prof Yunus said.

He stressed that Bangladesh can no longer mobilize additional domestic resources given its many challenges, and urged greater international involvement.

"The effective role of the international community is much more needed than ever before," he said.

He acknowledged continued support from donors, UN agencies, international organizations and partners across the globe.

"We greatly value your compassion and partnership for the Rohingyas. Your continued support will remain pivotal and exigent until they return home," he said.

The three-day international conference, titled Stakeholders’ Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation, began in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday with the aim of engaging global stakeholders to find solutions to the protracted Rohingya crisis.