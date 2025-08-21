Unicef warns of child survival crisis in Rohingya camps amid funding collapse

Unicef’s deep funding cuts have forced the closure of early-grade classrooms in Rohingya camps, triggering violent protests, threats, and vandalism from laid-off volunteer teachers, according to Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Rana Flowers.

She spoke about the situation during a briefing with the Dhaka Tribune and other media on Thursday.

Funding slash

Education, long considered a lifeline for nearly one million Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, has been among the hardest-hit sectors of the crisis. With funding slashed by more than half, Unicef was forced to close kindergartens and grades one and two earlier this year.

“It breaks my heart, but the reality is that we simply didn’t have the funding to keep those schools open,” Flowers said.

Unicef currently manages over 4,500 classrooms reaching some 228,000 children. The closures directly affected 1,179 community volunteer teachers providing early education. About 60% returned to their home districts, 25% joined SKILFO, Unicef’s initiative offering skills training and potential employment pathways, while the remaining 15% resisted the changes.

Protests and violence

Some dismissed teachers responded violently. Flowers detailed incidents including threats against humanitarian workers, confinement of local NGO staff, smashed windows, and physical attacks.

In one case, a staff member was hospitalized after being struck with a chair. Other incidents included classrooms locked by volunteers, colleagues forcibly removed, and online disinformation to inflame tensions.

“There will be blood on the streets of Teknaf,” read one alleged threat, highlighting the dangers faced by education workers.

The unrest spilled onto the streets as well. On August 18, dismissed teachers blocked the Cox’s Bazar–Teknaf road at Court Bazar station for 10 hours, cutting off traffic along the key highway connecting the camps to the district town. Two days later, on August 20, police detained 28 protesters but released them after several hours.

Bangladeshi NGO staff have been particularly vulnerable, with many too frightened to file police reports, Flowers said. Unicef has called on authorities to strengthen protection measures for aid workers in the camps.

The broader picture

The unrest reflects a wider collapse in funding for the Rohingya response. Unicef’s education budget has been cut by more than half, with at least $15 million per year needed just to cover teacher incentives. Other essential services—including food, cooking fuel, soap, health facilities, and sanitation—are also under severe pressure. Refugee families that once received four bars of soap per month now receive only one.

Flowers said Unicef prioritized limited resources toward secondary education, which is critical for adolescents. Without access to higher-grade schooling, children face increased risks of child marriage, sexual exploitation, and recruitment into harmful activities.

“While it is painful to close early-grade schools, our focus must be on preventing far more dangerous consequences for older children,” she said.

Despite the turmoil, Unicef was seeking alternatives for displaced volunteer teachers. Some have joined the SKILFO program, while others may transition into certified teaching roles through further training. However, with funding gaps persisting, the future of such initiatives remains uncertain.

The violence heightened fears for the security of aid workers who continue to deliver essential services under difficult conditions.

“This is absolutely critical, lifesaving work for children,” Flowers stressed, calling on the international community to step up support for Bangladesh’s refugee response. “Without fresh funding, we are on the brink of a child survival crisis.”